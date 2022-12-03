Rhumbline Advisers Buys 99,092 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Uniti Group worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $18,073,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,467 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,093,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,848,000 after acquiring an additional 757,809 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,422,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 584,916 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNIT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Uniti Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.88, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -666.59%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

