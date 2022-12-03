Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,796 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of Minerals Technologies worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 24.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 549,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 108,171 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $11,155,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $62.71 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,102,995.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,102,995.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, CL King cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.