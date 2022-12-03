Steven T. Clontz Purchases 5,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LUMN opened at $5.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

