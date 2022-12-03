Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Sells $25,400.00 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,616.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BGFV opened at $12.04 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $267.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

