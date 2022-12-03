Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $24,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,212.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSON opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hudson Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hudson Global Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on HSON shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

