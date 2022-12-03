Najeeb Ghauri Acquires 7,500 Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 816,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,468. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
