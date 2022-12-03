Edward P. Grace III Acquires 1,523 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) insider Edward P. Grace III bought 1,523 shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $20,697.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,037.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Barings Corporate Investors Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE MCI opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $16.75.
Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th.
About Barings Corporate Investors
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
