Edward P. Grace III Acquires 1,523 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) insider Edward P. Grace III bought 1,523 shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $20,697.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,037.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Barings Corporate Investors Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCI opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

About Barings Corporate Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 850,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 433.2% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 45,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,328 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 9.9% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 374,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,903 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 9.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 157,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth about $183,000.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

