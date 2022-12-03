Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases $21,924.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $21,924.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 518,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,119.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 2nd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $21,658.00.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,303.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,588.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,692.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Performance
Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at about $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 9,665.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at about $8,983,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Featured Articles
