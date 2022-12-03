Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases $21,924.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $21,924.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 518,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,119.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $21,658.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,303.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,588.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,692.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at about $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 9,665.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at about $8,983,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

