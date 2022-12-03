DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) Insider Buys A$21,000.00 in Stock

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC – Get Rating) insider Gregory (Greg) Dooley acquired 700,000 shares of DigitalX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$21,000.00 ($14,000.00).
DigitalX Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 17.08.
About DigitalX
