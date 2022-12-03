Robert Goodmanson Sells 10,000 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Stock

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $21,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 244,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,585.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMMO Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWW opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.22. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMMO by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,652,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 85,151 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AMMO in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AMMO by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 48,711 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in AMMO by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 449,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMMO in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About AMMO

POWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital lowered AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

