Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires 3,384 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 3,384 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $18,781.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,055.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Kevin Rendino acquired 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00.
- On Tuesday, September 27th, Kevin Rendino acquired 2,059 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $10,871.52.
- On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Kevin Rendino purchased 102 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $617.10.
180 Degree Capital Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of TURN stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $7.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 180 Degree Capital (TURN)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.