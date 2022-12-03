Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires 3,384 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 3,384 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $18,781.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,055.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Kevin Rendino acquired 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Kevin Rendino acquired 2,059 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $10,871.52.

On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Kevin Rendino purchased 102 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $617.10.

180 Degree Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TURN stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.