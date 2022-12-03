Dianne C. Whitfield Sells 1,182 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $19,503.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,193. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TARS stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 56,595 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.