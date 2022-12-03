Insider Buying: Kingston Resources Limited (ASX:KSN) Insider Acquires A$20,000.00 in Stock

Kingston Resources Limited (ASX:KSN – Get Rating) insider Anthony Wehby bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,333.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kingston Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company's projects include the Misima Gold project located in the Solomon Sea and Mineral Hill Mine project located in New South Wales. Kingston Resources Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

