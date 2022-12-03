Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Brian W. Mcneill Sells 4,371 Shares

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $18,882.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,122.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Urban One Stock Performance

Shares of UONE stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $250.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.19.

Institutional Trading of Urban One

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UONE. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Urban One by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban One by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

