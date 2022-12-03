Bryan Wahl Sells 1,183 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 1,183 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $19,519.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $264,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of TARS stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
