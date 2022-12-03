Bryan Wahl Sells 1,183 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 1,183 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $19,519.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $264,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TARS stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $94,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

