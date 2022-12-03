Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.41 Million Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,382 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of First Hawaiian worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 413.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 50,245 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $26.20 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $208.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.