Brokers Offer Predictions for Hibbett, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hibbett in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.75. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $848.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $78.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

