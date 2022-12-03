Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomura Research Institute in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nomura Research Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura Research Institute’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NRILY stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Nomura Research Institute has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

