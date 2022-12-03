Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 689.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

