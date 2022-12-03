Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $65.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $87.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.42. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,880,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $684,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.