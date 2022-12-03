Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.
Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE SU opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,032 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $959,081,000 after acquiring an additional 859,527 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,547 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,090,000 after purchasing an additional 183,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
