SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SPX Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million. On average, analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $711,567.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,561.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 38.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

