Comparing Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) & Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) and Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Robinhood Markets has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Financial has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -149.53% -11.92% -3.86% Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Robinhood Markets and Capital Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 4 4 5 0 2.08 Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus target price of $13.36, suggesting a potential upside of 33.71%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Capital Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Capital Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion 4.88 -$3.69 billion ($7.29) -1.37 Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Summary

Robinhood Markets beats Capital Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Capital Financial

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage company, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

