Head to Head Analysis: Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) & Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Regenicin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical -3,542.86% -72.02% -63.91% Regenicin N/A N/A -14,584.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Regenicin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $290,000.00 24.35 -$10.42 million ($0.78) -0.54 Regenicin N/A N/A -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Regenicin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aethlon Medical.

5.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aethlon Medical and Regenicin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 842.29%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Regenicin.

Volatility and Risk

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regenicin has a beta of -2.44, indicating that its share price is 344% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Regenicin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. The company's product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. Its products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

