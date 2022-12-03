Head-To-Head Analysis: Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) vs. Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII – Get Rating) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Inari Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inari Medical $276.98 million 14.02 $9.84 million ($0.42) -172.36

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inari Medical 0 1 9 0 2.90

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hypertension Diagnostics and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Inari Medical has a consensus target price of $93.30, suggesting a potential upside of 28.89%. Given Inari Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Risk & Volatility

Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Inari Medical -6.23% -6.02% -5.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

