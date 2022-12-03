Relx (NYSE:RELX) & MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Critical Survey

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MJ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Relx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Relx and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A MJ N/A -239.84% -80.63%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $9.96 billion 5.52 $2.02 billion N/A N/A MJ $240,000.00 40.67 $3.53 million N/A N/A

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Volatility and Risk

Relx has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Relx and MJ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 1 2 0 2.67 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Relx beats MJ on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the events business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

