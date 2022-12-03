Critical Review: Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) vs. Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Bank of Hawaii’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.88 $7.99 million $2.99 9.26 Bank of Hawaii $698.07 million 4.69 $253.37 million $5.53 14.80

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 23.23% N/A N/A Bank of Hawaii 31.88% 18.37% 0.99%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Westbury Bancorp and Bank of Hawaii, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank of Hawaii has a consensus price target of $80.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.85%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Westbury Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It operates eight banking offices and one loan production office in Washington, Waukesha, and Dane Counties. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. This segment operates 54 branch locations and 307 ATMs throughout Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, and a customer service center, as well as through online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

