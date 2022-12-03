Brokerages Set Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Target Price at $162.17

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDSMY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($169.07) to €148.00 ($152.58) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($195.88) to €175.00 ($180.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €170.00 ($175.26) to €162.00 ($167.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €155.00 ($159.79) to €145.00 ($149.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Koninklijke DSM Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

