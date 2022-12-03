Analysts Set Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) PT at $242.27

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.27.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $269.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.64. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $270.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

