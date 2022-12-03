Brokerages Set SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Target Price at $2.04

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.04.

SDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of SmileDirectClub

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,729,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 809,605 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,935,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 183,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 256.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 364,073 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 13.0% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 347,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Stock Down 6.6 %

About SmileDirectClub

SDC opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.22.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

