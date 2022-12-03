Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $291.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.20.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Moody's alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $301.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $403.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.11.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.