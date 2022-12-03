Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives $6.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Redfin to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,527.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,527.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $76,501.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,006 shares of company stock worth $199,771. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Redfin Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Redfin by 67.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 43,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Redfin by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Redfin by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. Redfin has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

