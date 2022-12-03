First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $50.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.69.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FR opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading

