Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $27.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHGG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chegg from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CHGG stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Chegg has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

