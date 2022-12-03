Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives $130.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.82.

ATLKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Danske lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Price Performance

ATLKY stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.29.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.