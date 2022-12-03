Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives $5,311.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,311.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,655 ($55.69) to GBX 4,830 ($57.78) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Liberum Capital raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,825 ($57.72) to GBX 5,150 ($61.61) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $246.71 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $349.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.19 and a 200-day moving average of $202.85.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

