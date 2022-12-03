Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) PT at C$14.23

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$9.89 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$9.21 and a 12-month high of C$18.15. The stock has a market cap of C$603.41 million and a P/E ratio of 28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 208.57%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

