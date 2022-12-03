Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Price Target at $39.83

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 72.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 173,403 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.