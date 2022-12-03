Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Veru from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veru in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $440.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

