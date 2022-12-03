Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Veru from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veru in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.
Veru Stock Up 0.4 %
About Veru
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veru (VERU)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.