GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $60.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2022

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GXO opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

