GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $60.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.33.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.
GXO Logistics Price Performance
Shares of GXO opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.