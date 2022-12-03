Comparing Oak Street Health (OSH) and The Competition

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oak Street Health to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oak Street Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $1.43 billion -$409.40 million -9.75 Oak Street Health Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 30.90

Oak Street Health has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Oak Street Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Street Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oak Street Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 1 6 6 0 2.38 Oak Street Health Competitors 7 130 275 0 2.65

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus target price of $30.87, suggesting a potential upside of 39.42%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 88.28%. Given Oak Street Health’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -26.04% -1,883.59% -26.05% Oak Street Health Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Summary

Oak Street Health rivals beat Oak Street Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

