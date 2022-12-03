Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $173.37 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Five Below to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Below Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $184.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.39. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

