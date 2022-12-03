Head to Head Contrast: Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) vs. Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating) and Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Starbox Group and Angi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Angi $1.69 billion 0.71 -$71.38 million ($0.20) -11.85

Starbox Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Angi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

13.0% of Angi shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Angi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Starbox Group and Angi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A Angi -5.42% -9.09% -5.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Starbox Group and Angi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Angi 1 2 5 0 2.50

Angi has a consensus price target of $7.45, indicating a potential upside of 214.35%. Given Angi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Angi is more favorable than Starbox Group.

Summary

Angi beats Starbox Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company also provides payment solutions to merchants; and network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Angi

Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services. The company also owns and operates Angi Leads digital marketplace service that connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; offers consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, and home services-related resources. In addition, it operates Handy, a platform for household services, primarily cleaning and handyman services; Angi Roofing, which provides roof replacement and repair services; and home services marketplaces under the Travaux, MyHammer, Werkspot, MyBuilder, and Instapro names. As of December 31, 2021, it had a network of approximately 206,000 transacting service professionals; and approximately 38,000 advertising service professionals. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

