Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$48.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NPI shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$37.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$47.13.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

