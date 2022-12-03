Short Interest in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Declines By 22.9%

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 348,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tiptree

In other Tiptree news, President Randy Maultsby sold 20,000 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 37,732 shares of company stock worth $419,535 over the last three months. 31.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 95.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 61.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 41.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tiptree in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tiptree Stock Up 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $13.98 on Friday. Tiptree has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $506.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

About Tiptree

(Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.