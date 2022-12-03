Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Declines By 20.8%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPST. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 10.5 %

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

