Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 700 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.37) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 560 ($6.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.58) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($8.97) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($7.90) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 604.23 ($7.23).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Price Performance

Glencore stock opened at GBX 558.30 ($6.68) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.60 ($6.79). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 506.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 484.84. The company has a market capitalization of £72.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.