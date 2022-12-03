TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 million, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 0.94. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

