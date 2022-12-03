Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $314.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.60.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH opened at $297.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.24.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

