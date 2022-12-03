Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 355,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 696,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 6,288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 1,561,778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 480,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 267,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.99%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

